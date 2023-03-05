Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $479,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RPG stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $190.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

