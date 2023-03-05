Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $539,000 in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $4,993,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $77.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

