Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS opened at $114.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

