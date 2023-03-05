Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,692 shares of company stock worth $14,157,243. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.