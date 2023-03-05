Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 888 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

