Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 109,977 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,977 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000.

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $22.55 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $27.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

