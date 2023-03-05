Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST stock opened at $182.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

