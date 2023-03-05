Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,497.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,455.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,373.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

