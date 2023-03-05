Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

