BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Financial Survey

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BG Medicine and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health $212.13 million 0.09 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BG Medicine and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

BG Medicine has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucira Health beats BG Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing and delivering innovative solutions for healthcare providers that provide insight and transform the clinical care of heart failure and related disorders. The firm distributes products such as BGM Galectin-3 to clinical laboratories, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The company was founded in February 2000 by Jan van der Greef and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

