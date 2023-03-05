Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $27,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $503.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $607.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

