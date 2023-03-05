BlackRock Inc. Acquires 179,044 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 179,044 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $834,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $147.14 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

