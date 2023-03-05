BlackRock Inc. Acquires 275,375 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.41% of Palantir Technologies worth $745,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

