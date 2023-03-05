BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.39% of Black Knight worth $746,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Black Knight by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Black Knight by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,875,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Black Knight by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.9 %

Black Knight Company Profile

NYSE BKI opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.