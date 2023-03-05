BlackRock Inc. Buys 24,188 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Graco worth $863,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1,481.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graco Stock Up 1.7 %

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

