BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,879,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891,678 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.60% of Hasbro worth $800,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

