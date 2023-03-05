BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,237,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,023,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.32% of PulteGroup worth $796,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE:PHM opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

