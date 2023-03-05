BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.10% of Comerica worth $847,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comerica by 28.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Comerica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

