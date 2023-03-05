BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 676,547 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.52% of SM Energy worth $762,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,961,000 after purchasing an additional 166,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on SM. Mizuho started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

