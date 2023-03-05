BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.59% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $761,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

