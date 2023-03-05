BlackRock Inc. Has $748.28 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,949,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Biohaven worth $748,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

