BlackRock Inc. Has $760.05 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of UFP Industries worth $760,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after buying an additional 118,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,017,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

