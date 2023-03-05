BlackRock Inc. Has $765.98 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $765,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

