BlackRock Inc. Has $792.74 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $792,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

NDSN stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.82. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

