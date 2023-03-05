BlackRock Inc. Has $813.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $813,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

