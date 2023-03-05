BlackRock Inc. Has $830.04 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,755 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $830,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

