BlackRock Inc. Has $857.61 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,833,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 561,783 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Juniper Networks worth $857,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

JNPR opened at $30.68 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,572 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

