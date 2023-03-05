BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.70% of Livent worth $863,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Livent by 156.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $7,678,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Livent Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

