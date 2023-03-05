BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,094 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $742,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $5,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

