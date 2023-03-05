BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,270,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $734,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,635 shares of company stock worth $7,028,551 in the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

