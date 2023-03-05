BlackRock Inc. Purchases 306,316 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.17% of Assurant worth $780,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Announces Dividend

Shares of AIZ opened at $126.44 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

