BlackRock Inc. Purchases 457,024 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.09% of Aspen Technology worth $781,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

AZPN stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology Profile

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

