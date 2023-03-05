BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $874,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 15.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,339,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 32,537 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of SE stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

