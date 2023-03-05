BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of ASML worth $741,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML opened at $637.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.69. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The firm has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.