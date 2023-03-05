BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,046,915 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,624,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.94% of Builders FirstSource worth $861,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

