BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,891 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,066,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.53% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $756,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

