BlackRock Inc. Sells 210,747 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,476,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.50% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $835,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.