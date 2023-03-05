BlackRock Inc. Sells 551,965 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,496,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 551,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Western Union worth $843,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 323,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

