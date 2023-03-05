BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

