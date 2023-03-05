BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives $116.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Benchmark increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Stock Up 2.4 %

BlueLinx Company Profile

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $800.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.