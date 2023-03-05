Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $72.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 9.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.