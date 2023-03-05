Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,941 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.