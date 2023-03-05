Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,767,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
AKRO stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
