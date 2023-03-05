Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,767,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

AKRO stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $5,377,211. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.