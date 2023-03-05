Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $142,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.