Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $79.60 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

