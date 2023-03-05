Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $141,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 3.6 %

UiPath stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $829,745 in the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.



