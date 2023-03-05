Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $172,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Articles

