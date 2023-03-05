Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $176,000 in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Sotera Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

