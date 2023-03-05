Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,344.35 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,359.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

