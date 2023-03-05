Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWM opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

